Dani Alves jailed without bail on suspicion of sexual assault

Barcelona, Spain, Jan 20 (EFE).- Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves will be held in jail without bail after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona last month, a judge said Friday.

The former Barcelona player, who has denied the allegation, testified to police before being taken into custody.

He was detained shortly after returning to Spain from Mexico, where he currently plays for Pumas.

The alleged victim appeared Friday morning before the judge, who heard her statement before questioning the player.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed against him by a woman who accused Alves of sexually assaulting her at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

The date of the trial has yet to be announced.